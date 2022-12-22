RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s only a few days left until Christmas, and that means time is running low for you to grab those gifts. One business you may want to check out is Videri Chocolate Factory in downtown Raleigh.

What You Need To Know

Videri Chocolate Factory is selling holiday gift boxes that include candy and hot chocolate mixes

They opened this space in 2011

The founder said every month the business has a charity they give back to

This bean to bar chocolate factory is celebrating its 11-year anniversary, this December, of opening its doors.

“My whole goal is to make delicious chocolate and sell it to bakeries, breweries, restaurants, you know dessert makers, cake makers, things like that, so that they can make something delicious,” Sam Ratto, founder of Videri Chocolate Factory, said.

Ratto explained this is a place where you can find a treat that satisfies your tastebuds, while also taking a tour and learning about the chocolate-making process.

“If we are here and we are roasting, you can stand next to us and chat with us about roasting, and we will give you beans every couple of minutes so you can taste the difference of how they’re changing when they are roasting,” Ratto said.

And during December, you can feel the holiday spirit.

“We just have a bunch of chocolate-y cheer that we are spreading throughout the season,” Ratto said.

Ratto and his team make holiday gift boxes that are filled with a variety of items from mugs to candy and even hot chocolate.

“The whole thing that we do here is we try and get chocolate that you can share with people, not that you just eat it for yourself, but around the holidays it’s about that sharing and giving,” Ratto said.

They’ve been making these gifts boxes for around six years, and they plan on continuing this tradition for years to come.

“It’s one of the things that we are working on, and it’s wonderful that people come in here, and they trust us with gifts to give to people,” Ratto said.