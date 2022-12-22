GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Triad art gallery is shining a spotlight on local artists for the holidays.

The Art Shop has been a Greensboro fixture since 1899. Owner and president Andy McAfee describes it as an international gallery that’s seen many changes over the years.

One of those changes is the addition of a North Carolina focused gallery, NC Fine Art & Gifts.

“You have to live in North Carolina and have your products produced in North Carolina to get in here,” McAfee said. "We have probably about 30-40 artists every six months that try to submit work to us.”

The shelves and walls of the gallery are filled with pottery, jewelry, puzzles, paintings, note cards and many more items that reflect everything from the state’s mountains to its coast.

McAfee said this is the North Carolina gallery’s seventh holiday season, and he’s proud to give local artists an opportunity to shine at The Art Shop.

“It’s been everything from photography to art supplies to international work, and now we’re back into North Carolina work,” McAfee said.

The Art Shop is located at 3900 W Market Street in Greensboro.