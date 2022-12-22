CLEVELAND — As a winter storm is expected to hit the state starting Thursday night, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting delays and cancellations.

During a virtual press conference Wednesday that included other City of Cleveland officials, Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson John Goersmeyer asked people to plan ahead as this is the busiest season for the airport, and the storm couldn't have come at a worse time.

"This is one of the busiest travel times of the year for us. With the storm coming we are asking people to plan ahead," said Goersmeyer.

The airport expects more than 415,000 passengers this season, with 10,000 them being on Friday. The winter storm will start late Thursday night for Ohio, starting with rain that will freeze overnight and into the early morning hours Friday. Temperatures are expected to take a steep dive, and wind gusts will pick up. For more details on the winter storm, click here.

Goersmeyer encouraged people to arrive two hours early to find parking and checkpoints, pay attention to the status of flights and contact your airline ahead of your flight.

As of early Thursday morning, more than 1,000 flights have already been canceled across the U.S. because of the storm, according to FlightAware. So far, Cleveland Hopkins doesn't have any canceled flights.