Milwaukee's Classy Girl Cupcakes strives to have options available for everyone.

Its owner, Erica Elia, is a vegetarian. She knows how it feels to have limited choices when it comes to food.

Her bakery offers gluten-free and vegan options on most of her cakes and cupcakes.

She said she is very sensitive to other people's diets and wants to give them choices.

"I want to make sure that we are covering all the bases and, you know, stick within what they are able to eat and still have something fun they can enjoy that actually tastes good," said Elia.

Everything at Classy Girl is made from scratch.

Elia said she also creates special recipes for people who are lactose intolerant, on keto diets or have certain dietary restrictions because of religious beliefs.

She said she ultimately wants her business to be known as an inclusive environment, where everyone fits in.

"That's something that's really important to me, through the years, to feel like everyone is welcome here. It's not just with allergies, but just a general sense that all types of individuals are welcome to walk through the door and we will serve them," she said.



For more information about Classy Girl Cupcakes, click here.