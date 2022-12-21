A Manhattan-based nonprofit will start running the state’s first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

Housing Works will open a dispensary called Housing Works Cannabis Co. at 750 Broadway in Astor Place on Thursday, Dec. 29, Hochul said in a press release.

The nonprofit, which advocates and provides services for people without housing, as well as people living with HIV and AIDS, currently operates a dozen thrift stores and a bookstore.

It was one of eight nonprofits that secured conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses from the state’s Cannabis Control Board in November.

The board also awarded licenses to 28 “qualifying businesses,” Wednesday’s release said. The nonprofits that received licenses had to “have at least one justice-involved board member and create vocational opportunities for those with a marijuana conviction,” the release noted.

The 4,400-square-foot Housing Works Cannabis Co. space will initially be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the release.

In a statement, Housing Works CEO Charles King said opening the dispensary would “not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission,” but also allow the nonprofit to “feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state.”

“At our core, we’re a healing community dedicated to providing housing, healthcare and vocational programs for New Yorkers,” King said.