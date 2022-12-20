WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory.

The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.

"So the sites are now truly pad-ready and ready for construction," Blais said. "All of the utilities and legal frontage and permits are in place now for the development to finally be constructed. So they are truly, all these pads are now pad-ready here with the opening of this public way."

Four buildings will make up The Reactory development. China-based WuXi Biologics was the first to sign on to the the anchor tenant. Its facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.