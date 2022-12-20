More money is on the way to the Capital Region through the state's Restore New York Initiative, including $9.75 million dedicated to the redevelopment of the Central Warehouse on the Albany riverfront, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The funding will help complete the first phase of a $60 million project designed to turn the notorious 11-story Albany eyesore into apartments and commercial use, officials said.

The project is a partnership between Redburn Development Partners and Columbia Development with support from the city of Albany, Albany County and Capitalize Albany Corporation.

The 495,000 square-foot building requires full rehabilitation, including stabilization and the removal of hazardous material. The initial phase of the project is expected to take 24 months.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said the state funding "was a crucial step toward ensuring that this redevelopment project can move forward."

In addition to becoming an eyesore, the warehouse has grown into a safety hazard. This summer, a state of emergency was declared in Albany after a partial collapse of the Central Warehouse prompted Amtrak to suspend its Empire and Lake Shore Limited lines west of Albany.

Separately, representatives with the state Department of Transportation announced they would make an announcement about the Livingston Avenue Bridge project at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Albany City Hall.