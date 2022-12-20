MT. DORA. Fla. — The smell is unmistakable.

Mount Dora neighbors know it well: The smell of marijuana.

Then, there’s the noise, and the light. All these, complaints from the citizens who live close to a medicinal marijuana processing plant.

The Curaleaf processing plant is in the 4000 block of Britt Road and has become something of a nuisance for neighbors.

So much, it’s a topic set for city council tonight. The council could pass a resolution on how the facilities are regulated.

Medicinal processors like this are popping up across Central Florida, including Curaleaf.

Mayor Crissy Stile, speaking to News 13’s partner newspaper the Orlando Sentinel, said she sympathizes with people living near the facility.

But the facilities are regulated by the state, and zoned by the county. Still, the city could pass an ordinance for a resolution about it.

In reality, a resolution is really just like a strong encouragement, a recommendation for something to happen.

It’s meant to be a sign of will for lawmakers, to sway them to act.