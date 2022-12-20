ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County commissioner says a county warehouse that erupted into flames on Dec. 1 — leaving four employees dead and a fifth with life-threatening injuries — did not have a permit to store the fireworks involved in the blaze.

What You Need To Know A fire broke out at Magic In The Sky's fireworks storage facility on Dec. 1



The fire left four employees dead and one critically injured



Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe says she's discovered no businesses in unincorporated Orange County have permits to store fireworks



Uribe said she wants to toughen county rules and enforcement of businesses that store fireworks

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe says the fireworks company, Magic In The Sky, did not have a permit to store fireworks at the facility.

When the fire took the lives of four young employees — all in their 20s — and a fifth was left with life-threatening burns, Uribe said her heart sank.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m a mom, with a 19-year-old — not much younger than this — and four young people really at the peak of their livelihood passed away tragically.”

Uribe said that when she checked, she could not find any businesses in unincorporated Orange County with a permit to store fireworks, including the storage facility where the fire happened.

“I can’t just say this tragedy happened and we aren’t seeking answers,” said Uribe. “We can’t have these young people who have lost their lives without knowing are the rules set right? Are they really in place? Are they enforced? And we’ve learned a lot.”

In a statement on Dec. 6, officials with Magic In The Sky said they were cooperating with federal, state and local investigators, and said safety has always been their No. 1 priority.

But Uribe said a lack of permitting limits the county on how extensively they can ensure a facility is safe.

“When we come and you're permitted, and you’re a fireworks location, there are safety measures,” she said. “And we don’t know yet if all those safety measures were in place. We’re still finding out, but we want to make sure moving forward we don’t let anything slip (past) us as a county.”

The commissioner says she’s now working with county code enforcement to figure out ways to strengthen county laws and enforcement. She said she plans to bring the issue up in a full County Commission meeting in early 2023 so the county knows every business that’s storing potentially dangerous products.

“I don’t want to say people are doing this — I don’t know — but if you are, follow the rules,” said Uribe. “Get into compliance, get your business registered, let’s do this the right way and protect everyone involved.”

The family of Lindsay Tallafuss, who survived the fire, says she remains in a medically-induced coma at an Orlando hospital.

A spokesperson for the Florida Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation into the fire is open and ongoing.