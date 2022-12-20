ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — City officials want to hear from the public on the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.
Starting today, and running through Jan. 23, the city is requesting public feedback on the plans submitted by four different developers.
All four plans include a stadium, shops, office space and affordable housing for the 86-acre downtown St. Petersburg site.
City officials did make it clear affordable housing and workspace is important.
Among those, was a proposal from Hines Development, which the team partnered with to create the bid.
The Hines proposal includes a new stadium with a turf field and a fixed roof but side glass windows to allow in light.
The Hines plan also includes 5,700 multi-family units, nearly one and a half million square feet of office space, and 300,000 square feet for retail, a hotel and senior living units.
All of the developers will be on hand to answer questions from the public during a community presentation on January 4.
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he plans to announce the proposal he’s chosen during his first State of the City address at the end of January.
The community is also invited to hear from the four proposers at a Community Presentation on Wednesday, January 4th, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Coliseum (535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; first-come, first-served seating will be available.
A virtual option will be made possible via Zoom. Registration is highly encouraged for in-person attendance and required for virtual participation: www.stpete.org/jan4.
IN PERSON. Please visit a Feedback Pop-Up at any of the following six City facilities from Jan. 5 to Jan. 23. Proposal summaries and renderings will be available for review. Feedback can be submitted online or in a paper format.
1. Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th Street South
2. Childs Park Recreation & Fitness Center, 4301 13th Avenue South
3. J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Avenue North
4. South Branch Library, 2300 Roy Hannah Drive South
5. Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Avenue South
6. North Branch Library, 861 70th Avenue North