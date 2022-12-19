CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp North End is now in its second major phase of development.

The development director at Camp North End, Tommy Mann, says this second phase creates more office space.

One of the newest tenants using office space at Camp North End is Petfolk, a veterinary care provider.

Co-founders Dr. Audrey Wystrach, a veterinarian, and her brother Michael Wystrach, launched the business in Charlotte in 2020.

‘When you think about Petfolk, we have three different verticals,” Audrey Wystrach said. “We have our beautiful pet care centers, our brick-and-mortars. We have incredible mobiles that provide wellness clinics and vaccine clinics all around our markets that we're in and then all of those are surrounded by virtual care.”

Audrey Wystrach says Petfolk’s corporate headquarters will be located at Camp North End.

“So Petfolk is such an innovative technology-driven company that Camp North End just felt like the right place to build a headquarters,” she said.

Petfolk is expecting to open offices in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida in 2023, according to a press release.

Other commercial tenants calling Camp North End home are Centene Corporation, Ally Financial, AON, CloudGenera, Passero Associates, Pine Gate Renewables and more. This lease brings Camp North End’s current site-wide occupancy of delivered space to 73%, according to a press release.

“Camp North End is a hub for the most creative, most forward-thinking, most innovative businesses all shapes and sizes from across all industries,” said Mann. "We have traditional banking here, but the technology and innovation groups within those organizations, we have start-ups, we have small businesses, we have pure technology companies and all of that is complimented by just a vast array of amenities.”

Currently, there's over 300,000 square feet of space already redeveloped, with another 1.5 million square feet coming.