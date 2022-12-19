CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians' options to see a blockbuster on the big screen are slimming.

Across the country, about 500 movie theater screens have closed throughout the pandemic, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Regal Phillips Place in South Charlotte closed in October to make way for a new 10 story office building.

Sean O'Connell, managing editor for CinemaBlend.com, attended pre-screening events there and saw over 2,000 movies over the course of 20 years.

"It's heartbreaking," O'Connell said. "I'm going to miss the feeling of community that's lacking in Charlotte of film lovers who have a place to come and see the latest movies."

In November, Cinnebarre Arboretum closed after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy. And since 2020, three other chain movie theaters within the Charlotte area have also shut down.

"That's drastic," O'Connell said. "That's a lot of screens to lose and a lot of viable places for people to go see movies."

O'Connell points to the pandemic, the rise of streaming services and a lack of new movies as reasons why less people are going to the theater.

"We have to go back to a sort of system where there's five screen movie theaters," O'Connell said. "Two screen multiplexes that really offer top amenities because the number of films that are coming to theaters are just going to decrease."

While he admits he's worried about the future of theaters in North Carolina, O'Connell believes there will always be an appetite for seeing a blockbuster on the big screen.

"I understand that the movie-going experience isn't perfect, but I prefer it over the process of sitting at home," O'Connell said. "And avoiding all of the distractions that could take you out of the story."

In the Triangle, at least two multiplexes have shut down. In Greensboro, Sedgefield Cinemas closed after 29 years in business. And near the coast, the Regal Greenville Grande had its final showing in September after its parent company Cineworld Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.