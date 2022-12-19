RALEIGH, N.C. — The Department of Justice, on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has fined Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. more than half-a-billion dollars after investigating the company for potentially violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.

The FTC says the gaming company deployed design tricks called "dark patterns" so the players, a majority of them children and teenagers, would be manipulated to make a purchase. The FTC alleges that children’s information was also collected without the parent’s verified consent.

The fine totals $520 million in relief and involves two separate settlement proposals. If it makes its way through the courts, the violation of the COPPA rule alone would bring an unprecedented $275 million penalty. Epic will also pay $245 million in refunds to their customers for their billing practices.

“As our complaints note, Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan. “Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices.”

Developers will also be required to integrate a first-of-its kind privacy provision to better protect children and teenagers.