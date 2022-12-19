BAY VIEW, Wis. — A long-standing social services company is making an impact on those living with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin.

For the past six months, Austin Seetert has been getting hands-on job experience with a local printing shop in Bay View. He said it’s an experience he’s proud of and one he’s never had before.

This time of year is busy for Bay View Printing Company. There are a lot of wedding invites and holiday cards going out. Putting all of these items together is one of the many jobs Seetert has at Bay View Printing Company.

It is his first job. Seetert got it with the help of Broadscope Disability Services. He works alongside his job coach to complete tasks and gain work skills.

“When I finish it I feel kind of good when I finish a pile of something,” Seetert said while polishing off a stack of wedding invites to be sent out.

Broadscope is a social service agency that helps people living with disabilities find jobs, resources, independent living and care. It’s something Joe Hapka, program manager of employment and outreach services, said he enjoys doing.

“Seeing the effect is has on our participants like Austin also the affect it has on our partnering employers and our community members, it’s really a win-win,” Hapka said.

Ashley Town is the owner of Bay View Printing Company and said it’s been amazing to be able to work alongside Seetert in his first job.

“This is really my first introduction to Broadscope but I feel like what they are doing for the community is pretty awesome so we are happy to be a tiny bit involved,” Town said.

In the six months Seetert has been on the the job, he has become one of the fastest at packaging cards and letters while at work. He said this is an accomplishment he’s proud of and is able to share with those around him on the job.