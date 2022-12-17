MADISON, Wis. — With Christmas only a week away, this weekend is often expected to be one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Nikki Anderson, owner of Change Boutique, said last year that may have been true, but this year seems different.

“It has definitely been a slower season and I am hearing that from other shop owners as well, so we are hoping that people are maybe waiting and this rush is still going to come but we are not seeing what we saw last year,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s boutique is known for supporting safe business practices. She said when shopping during the holidays it’s important to be wary of fast fashion companies that use unfair labor practices to produce products.

“Instead of supporting these fast fashion brands that are employing people in dangerous working environments, you are doing the opposite [by shopping at my boutique],” said Anderson. “All the things we carry are made in safe environments where people are paid fairly.”

As a community member, Anderson also reinvests thousands of dollars every year back into the city and that is one of the main reasons Madison resident Kirk Mullis shops there.

“The more money you spend in your local economy, the more it, you know, actually supports the economy rather than supporting Jeff Bezos,” said Mullis.

In the 11 years Anderson’s boutique has been open, she said the 2021holiday season was one of the best years her boutique had ever seen.

She is unsure why this year has been slow, but she still has high hopes that communities will shop locally before the holiday season is over.​