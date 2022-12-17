JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Micki McCray is ringing in the holiday season as owner of Dot's Gift Boutique in Jamestown, open since November 2019, and named after her late grandmother Dorothy, who used to manage the old Fanny Farmer candy story downtown.

"My husband and I both thought it was important at this point to give back," said Micki.

Now in her fourth Christmas season, Micki says early on, COVID-19 kept her from seeing many items in person at trade shows, leaving her to order them from catalogs.

Now inflation has led to a few adjustments, as their cost on some items came in higher than they had planned to sell them for, while they work to keep the merchandise affordable in the marketplace.

"We definitely are feeling it,” said Micki. “But things have gotten better. Some of the prices are starting to come back down on the wholesale side. Our sales have been up each year since we've opened, so I attribute that to the local support.”

"This is really for a lot of our local merchants, shops, restaurants when they make their best sales of the year of course, when people are out and they're in the shopping mindset and looking for that special gift," said Daniel Heitzenrater, president, CEO, Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders with the Chamber of Commerce say a large percentage of local dollars spent in small businesses across the state are reinvested in their communities.

Daniel says as inflation started to heat up, large ticket items slowed down.

"But sales were really strong in the lower categories, say $50 and under,” said Daniel. “So, I know a lot of retailers have kind of been pushing those items and trying to make it up in volume.”

The latest retail report from the U.S. Commerce Department for November shows retail sales slowed a bit last month, down a little more than a half percent from October, but up 6.5% from November 2021.

"It's always something to keep an eye on and always a concern, but what I think we see here in Chautauqua County is our business owners who put their nose down and grind away," said Daniel.

Like Micki, who says while she leaves reports like that to her husband, sales have been steady despite high gas and grocery prices, as well as a lack of additional federal stimulus funds.

"The last probably six weeks, every day has been over last year," said Micki.

Which Micki says puts her on track to her best year ever.