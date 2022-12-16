MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is celebrating 35 years in business.

It is a bittersweet milestone for the Milwaukee craft brewery, as it ends operation of its beer bottling assembly line to make room for cans.

Lakefront’s president, Russ Klisch, said he believes it’s the right move for the future of the business.

“The consumer wants cans, basically 65% of craft beer now is in cans. It’s more environmentally friendly to be in a can. It’s an easier package, it’s lighter.”

Klisch said the weight of one load of cans in a truck equals about three truckloads of bottles. The new equipment for the can assemble line will cost about $2 million.

In addition to the new assembly line, Klisch is also renovating the brewery’s riverwalk dining area. The renovations are expected to be completed by this spring.

Klisch and his brother Jim started the business in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood in 1987. The business started as a hobby. It has grown from selling 200 barrels of beer each year to 40,000 annually.

Lakefront beer is sold in 35 states nationwide.

Klisch is committed to keeping the brewery 100% family owned.

He said despite all the current changes, customers can still count on their brewery tours and the Beer Hall known for its Friday fish fry.

For more on Lakefront Brewery, click here.