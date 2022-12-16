BROOKFIELD, Wis. — With just more than a week to go before Christmas, the Milwaukee Holiday Market Series at Brookfield Square said it is trying to help people find that perfect gift from local vendors.

Yvonna Rosa-Collins of Milwaukee owns Quilt Tops by Yvonna. She is among several local vendors who participated in the Holiday Market series.

“This is the first time I’ve done any type of market and I thought what better time than holiday time where the spirit of giving and the spirit of love and joy are out,” said Rosa-Collins.

Her specialty is making quilts and helping others finish theirs.

Rosa-Collins said she has enjoyed meeting people who come to Brookfield Square and looks to finish strong as the Holiday Market series ends on Sunday.

“I’m hoping that a lot of people come in and do their last-minute rush shopping and get those stocking stuffers or big item gifts for the holidays,” said Rosa-Collins.

With the help of Rosa-Collins, Cheryl Imoehl said she is almost done with her Christmas shopping.

Imoehl said she feels holiday shopping at malls is rebounding after the pandemic years.

“There’s more people that there have been lately. I’m a mall walker too. There’s a little uptick but not as bad as some years have been. Go out and get your shopping done,” said Imoehl.

Chelsea Peters took her students from Elkhorn Area High School on a holiday shopping field trip. She explained the field trip amied to help them develop money skills, public speaking and navigating the community.

“I think it’s important to be able to get your hands on something tangible to get in that spirit. We are so used to shopping online that it feels good to just be somewhere to be able to see the items and touch them,” said Peters.

As holiday shopping continues, Rosa-Collins said she hopes people can see why a simple quilt can be such a special gift.

“There is just so much importance in the process of quilting and what it represents when you give a quilt to somebody. It really shows that you are giving them something, especially if you make it, it’s something that you invest in. Your time is precious and it takes so much time to complete a quilt so when you give that to someone, it is definitely showing them they are worth your time,” said Rosa-Collins.