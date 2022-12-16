​​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Workers at Lexington Co-Op have voted to unionize both the Elmwood and Hertel Avenue stores in Buffalo. The workers voted 56 to 20 in favor.

They say being part of a union will give them more control over their jobs.

Specifically, they will be able to negotiate wages and address minimum staffing, diversity, and safety in the workplace.

"We didn't have a say in how the business really worked for us,” Philip Kneitinger, Hertel Ave. Lexington Co-op, said. “Um, when you think of a co-op, you think of democratic control. The workers were the only ones who didn't have a voice. Now, we do."

Workers say their next step is to reach out to all colleagues and put together a list of priorities. They will then negotiate a contract with management.