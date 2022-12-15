YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The season of giving is here and that also means it’s a season of shopping.

New businesses like T's Lemonade are setting up shop during the holidays this year to take advantage of the increased traffic.

Growing up in Austintown, Tyler Bell never thought he’d have a business in the mall where he’s shopped his whole life.

“You never know when an opportunity is going to present itself and you can just go,” he said.

The owner of T’s Lemonade usually sells concessions at area fairs and festivals, but he’s shaking things up this off-season.

“It’s just like the fairs and festivals here because there are so many people coming in and out, and hanging out,” Bell said.

Brian Gabbert doesn’t shy away from the holiday hustle and bustle - he loves it.

“This time of year is really exciting,” he said.

Gabbert is the mall’s general manager, and contrary to what some might believe, it’s a real job.

“My wife and daughter think I just walk around and shop all day, but the truth is, I really do work,” he said with a laugh.

He oversees the more than 50-year-old center and said shopper traffic is trending toward pre-pandemic times.

“We’re seeing people coming out and shopping in much bigger numbers than we have in the past two years,” he said.

And more people shopping means more stores willing to open their doors.

“We’re basically full here,” Gabbert said. “We’ve got a great offering of retailers for people to come out and shop at and we’ve got no shortage of activities for people to do.”

With new tenants like T’s hoping to cash in on the added customer base.

“Sometimes it does get shoulder to shoulder in here with people,” Bell said.

Serving an experience you can’t order online.

“It’s always nice to come to a place and put your hands on what you’re gonna buy and what you’re gonna get,” Bell said.