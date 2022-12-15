Abm Uddin manages the Times Square gift shop, “I Love NY Gift,” and admitted that business hasn’t been the best this year for shops like his relying on tourism.

“We are bleeding inside,” said Uddin. “Some places we are doing very good, some places we are not doing good. We have 15 stores around the city,” Uddin added.

He said he’s encouraged with the increase in foot traffic he’s seen around Times Square this holiday season.

“Right now, you don’t have space to walk. You have a lot of people in the streets, but not like before,” said Uddin.

According to recent data from TripAdvisor, in the U.S., New York City will see the most travelers this holiday season.

The city is also ranked third among world holiday destinations.

“I come back every other year to visit friends and hang out and eat and shop and soak up the city,” Lori Keynes, who’s visiting from Australia, said.

Keynes and other visitors said coming to the city is part of their holiday tradition.

“We’re doing sites all the tourist stuff, seeing the tree going to see the Rockettes tomorrow very excited about that,” Kem Thorn, who’s visiting from Virginia with family, said.

With more travelers visiting the city’s iconic sites, Uddin said that might mean more patrons spending money in stores like his.

“I work really hard during the year and then I take time off I take nearly eight weeks off and I come over here and I shop, shop, shop you gotta put it back [in] to the economy no matter where you are,” said Keynes.

The city’s tourism is welcomed good news for Uddin.

“We always look at the tourist. NYC is tourist based, so they come more we make more,” he said.