RALEIGH, N.C. — When you walk into 321 Coffee, it's likely your pick-me-up will come from more than just the coffee. The all-inclusive coffee shop and roaster employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

What You Need To Know

321 Coffee employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The Holiday Gift Box includes a bag of coffee, tumbler and a T-shirt or three bags of coffee

80% of adults with IDD are unemployed

321 Coffee is working to close the unemployment gap for adults with disabilities

After starting on a folding table in 2017 by two N.C. State students, the business has grown to four locations, including two storefronts in downtown Raleigh and Durham.

"The 3, 2, 1 represents Down syndrome, which is when somebody has three copies of the 21st chromosome, so it's a big nod to just recognize everyone's uniqueness. We work with individuals with all sorts of different disabilities," said Lindsay Wrege, co-founder of 321 Coffee.

Wrege says they're trying to break the chain of unemployment among people with disabilities. 321 Coffee employs over 60 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but has a waiting list over 100 of people looking for jobs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 80% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed.

"We’ve got more locations that we want to open to create more jobs, but we also want to be apart of the chain reaction in inspiring other employers to be more inclusive in their workforce," Wrege said.

Paul DeRitis started working at the shop in August.

“I like how the business is very diversive and it aims, helps people get a job that they’re having the most difficult with finding with intellectual and mental disabilities," DeRitis said.

DeRitis and his co-workers, Sophie Pacyna and Rene Greco, take orders, run the cash register and make the specialty drinks.

"People come in here and see wow, there's somebody with autism working the register, and there's somebody with cerebral palsy working on the espresso machine, whatever it is, they leave feeling inspired to employ people with disabilities into their workforce," Wrege said.

Sophie Pacyna started working at 321 Coffee three years ago. Aside from being a barista, she also roasts the coffee. Pacyna even has a dark roast named after her.

"It makes me really proud," Pacyna said.

Aside from working together, the team at 321 Coffee has built friendships.

"I love it here, all my friends are amazing," Greco, who started working in August.

321 Coffee is her first job.

"It was really tough, I mean like it took me awhile to figure out what I wanted to do," Greco said.

This season, 321 Coffee is making holiday gift boxes. The customizable boxes include Sophie's dark roast, a tumbler and a T-shirt. They also have a box that includes three different coffees.

"All the orders that come in are super impactful to us because it gives out team those job opportunities, it helps keep our staff busy and it also helps us grow and hopefully be able to hire more people and create more jobs," Wrege said.

The gift boxes also include a personalized note from Sophie.

"Thank you for supporting me and my friends, go inclusion because what inclusion means is that we include others at 321 coffee," Pacyna said.