The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed suit against the state of Arizona, alleging that the construction of a semi-permanent “wall” along the border with Mexico made with shipping containers is trespassing on federal land.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed suit against the state of Arizona, alleging that the construction of a semi-permanent “wall” along the border with Mexico made with shipping containers is trespassing on federal land



The Justice Department alleged in their filing that the Arizona state officials have “entered and occupied lands” owned by the federal government “without obtaining the required permits or authorization"



Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s container wall effort began in late summer in Yuma in western Arizona, with scores of asylum-seekers arriving daily and often finding ways to circumvent the new barriers



The Department of Justice complaint asks the court for Arizona to be ordered to halt placement and remove the containers in remote San Rafael Valley in southeastern Cochise County

The suit named Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, adjutant general of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Allen Clark as defendants in the lawsuit, alongside the State of Arizona and th eArizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The Justice Department alleged in their filing that the Arizona state officials have “entered and occupied lands” owned by the federal government “without obtaining the required permits or authorization.”

“In particular, Arizona has entered Reclamation and Forest Service lands along the Arizona-Mexico border and installed—and continues to install—hundreds of double-stacked multi-ton shipping containers that damage federal lands, threaten public safety, and impede the ability of federal agencies and officials, including law enforcement personnel, to perform their official duties,” the suit continued.

Ducey’s move came amid a record flow of migrants arriving at the border. U.S. border officials have stopped migrants 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 37% from the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during former President Donald Trump’s time in office, in 2019.

Ducey’s container wall effort began in late summer in Yuma in western Arizona, a popular crossing point, with scores of asylum-seekers arriving daily and often finding ways to circumvent the new barriers. The containers filled areas left open when Trump’s 450-mile border wall was built. But remote San Rafael Valley — the latest construction site — is not typically used by migrants and was not contemplated in Trump’s wall construction plan.

The Department of Justice complaint asks the court for Arizona to be ordered to halt placement and remove the containers in remote San Rafael Valley in southeastern Cochise County.

The work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95 million is about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment have held up work in recent days.

“Officials from Reclamation and the Forest Service have notified Arizona that it is trespassing on federal lands,” the complaint reads. The action also seeks damages to compensate the United States to fix any damage along the border.

The Justice Department sued on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service it oversees.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement from Washington that the project “is not an effective barrier, it poses safety hazards to both the public and those working in the area and has significantly damaged public land.”

“We need serious solutions at our border, with input from local leaders and communities. Stacking shipping containers is not a productive solution,” Vilsack said.

Ducey told U.S. officials earlier this week that Arizona is ready to help remove the containers, which he says were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the U.S. government to say when it will fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall as it announced it would a year ago.

The U.S. “owes it to Arizonans and all Americans to release a timeline,” he wrote in a Tuesday letter, responding to news of the pending federal complaint.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor steps aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who has said she opposes the construction.