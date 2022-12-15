CINCINNATI — More than a million people visit Cincinnati’s historic Findlay Market every year for its farm-fresh produce and locally made goods. But in winter, Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market becomes a destination for holiday revelers and those looking for one-of-a-kind gifts.

While the season provides festive opportunities for market-goers, it also presents a major opportunity for the roughly dozens of small businesses who operate out of the market.

What You Need To Know December is one of the busiest months of the year for Findlay Market



Ohio's oldest continuously operated public market features more than 70 vendors



Many of the merchants are offering unique seasonal offerings and gift sets



The market is also selling trees and collecting donations as part of its winter fundraiser

For many Findlay Market vendors, like Earthganics, December is the busiest time of the year. And for others, like ETC Produce & Provisions, it’s a chance to potentially gain return customers from shoppers visiting for the first time.

“The holiday season is crucial for all small businesses, especially here at Findlay Market. Most of our merchants rely on this part of the year to make revenue but also to be introduced to new customers,” said Kelly Lanser, interim CEO of the Corporation for Findlay Market. The corporation operates the market.

‘Tis the season to visit Findlay Market

The market sees a seasonable pickup in weekend foot-traffic during the holiday season, despite the colder weather, Lanser said. It has carolers and festive music playing on weekends leading up to the holidays, and there are a lot of special displays to see. Guests can even purchase a Christmas tree.

Findlay offers a variety of gifts including $20-and-under stocking stuffers created by local craftspeople, cooking classes and bottles of wine. There’s also an official Findlay Market 2022 ornament available for purchase.

Many vendors offer ready-made gifts such as cookies, artisanal teas and coffees, and cheese trays.

Earthganics, which sells natural body products, is offering several gift sets that include items like essential oils and serums designed to help treat dry skin, according to Erin Christen, the company’s owner.

Christen sells products in more than a dozen retail stores in greater Cincinnati, but her Findlay Market storefront is ideal for “grab-and-go” shoppers who may be in the area for other activities. One of her most popular gift sets comes with a lotion bar, a roller bottle and a lip balm packaged in a coin purse for $23.

Nikki Franz is having a custom wallet made for her partner, Greg, by Geiger, a leatherwork company that has an outdoor booth at the market.

“It’s still great in the winter months,” said Franz, who recalls traveling down to the market as a child with her grandfather to buy food like oxtails or metts. To this day, she still visits two or three times per week.

“There’s a lot to see and do,” she added.

Amber Hiltz, of Clifton, actually prefers heading to the market in colder months because of the smaller crowds.

“It’s also a fun place to look for fun and unique Christmas gifts you can’t find anywhere else,” Hiltz said.

‘It means fresh eyes and new customers’

Findlay Market features a couple of four-season farmers as well as more than 70 vendors and other merchants that are open six days a week, year-round. There are several independent businesses who set up there on weekends.

Many of those merchants count on an increase in sales during the holidays to carry them through the market’s dip in visitors during January and February.

This is Earthganics’ third holiday season at Findlay Market.

“Customers can get a lot of shopping done for different reasons. You could go to a grocery store or a big box store, but you won’t find things you can get here,” Christen said. “With all the different vendors, Findlay (Market) is just a great place to spend the day, regardless of the time of year.”

Toncia Chavez owns ETC Produce & Provisions, which sells seasonal items from local artisans and farms, including her own in nearby Felicity, Ohio.

“Everybody’s scrambling to get their last-minute shopping done and getting their menus ready for next week,” she said.

Chavez noted that small business owners, especially in the food sector, continue to struggle because of inflation. Even some of her loyal customers have had to scale back in recent months due to price increases, she said.

“The holiday business is big because it means fresh eyes and new customers,” Chavez added. “We hope those new customers become regulars to help offset some of those costs.”

To capitalize on the demand, Chavez is selling about 50 items she picked out just for the holiday season. They include cocktail mixers, boozy cherries, hot sauces and fancy mustards.

One benefit of being at Findlay Market, Chavez added, is that her small business can get “10,000 eyes” every Saturday, something she feels she couldn’t get anywhere else.

That increased attention is in part because Findlay Market is now “more than just a place to buy groceries,” Lanser said.

In recent years, the Corporation for Findlay Market and development partners have worked to create the Market District. Anchored by the market, the area has several restaurants, clothiers, specialty item retailers and more.

The recent development and addition of more housing has helped popularize the market’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood as a dining and shopping destination, Franz said.

Jacob Treviño operates two nearby businesses, including La Ofrenda, a tequila bar. Findlay Market serves as his biggest draw to Cosmic Gorilla, a comic book and games store that has a family friendly themed bar inside.

The bar’s current draw is “Pennifold’s Pub,” a Harry Potter-inspired speakeasy.

“We’re always excited at this time of year when we have that type of holiday traffic,” said Treviño. “We really tried to bring the holidays to life and add a little bit of magic that really makes the holiday special.”

Give a gift to Findlay Market

Beyond the benefit to vendors, the holidays also are important to the Corporation for Findlay Market. The organization hosts a fundraiser every year.

The fund drive supports things like the market’s sustainability efforts, such as compositing, as well as programming. Those dollars also help operate Findlay Kitchen and Findlay Launch, both of which support local food entrepreneurs trying to start or grow their businesses.

“All the funds coming in from Christmas tree sales and the winter fund drive are going into supporting the community and a bunch of different ways from small businesses to our shoppers,” Lanser said.

To take part in the fundraiser, shoppers can donate money directly, purchase the Findlay Market holiday ornament or buy a limited edition screen print of the market. They can also purchase a Christmas tree or wreath.

Paul Hoarston, who sells Christmas trees at the market, said it is an especially memorable experience during the holidays. Although he grew up in Indianapolis, Hoarston’s father would take him to Findlay each Christmas while in Cincinnati to visit his grandparents.

“People love it,” he said. “There’s just something special about the place. The sights, the people and everything always feel special. But it’s got this great spirit about it during the holidays.”