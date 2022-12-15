BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced a new site in Bowling Green has been selected by Abbott for a new manufacturing facility.

The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.

What You Need To Know Abbot will invest $536 million into the facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest region



The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products



This project will expand the U.S. supply of essential formulas, some of which serve as a main source of nutrition for people with extreme allergies



The groundbreaking is expected to take place in 2023

Abbot will invest $536 million into the facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest region of the state.

“Abbott’s history in formula production goes all the way back to Columbus in the early 1900s, and we’re glad Abbott is advancing its future here in Ohio,” said DeWine in a news release. “The addition of this new facility will help to ensure that life-sustaining formulas are available and accessible when needed.”

The multinational health care company has technologies and products that meet a variety of needs. This project will expand the U.S. supply of essential formulas, some of which serve as a main source of nutrition for people with extreme allergies.

“Abbott’s decision to expand its footprint in Ohio reinforces this state’s ongoing development of products that can boost and sustain the health and safety of Americans,” said Husted. “Abbott had many other states courting them for this investment, and it’s rewarding to see them choose Ohio as the best place to do business.”

Abbott said it intends to engage with experts throughout the designing and building phases of the plant.

“We’re building this plant for additional capacity to produce these important specialty and metabolic formulas that families rely on,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott. “Abbott has long been part of Ohio, and we’re proud to become part of the local community in Bowling Green.”

The Ohio Department of Development, Northwest Ohio’s Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), Bowling Green Economic Development, and other state, local, and county partners collaborated to bring the manufacturing facility to Bowling Green.

“We and our partners at RGP welcome Abbott’s confidence in Northwest Ohio to build out the national supply of metabolic powder formulas, a critical component in the future of our healthcare and food systems,” said Nauseef. “Abbott’s investment will create 450 new jobs while utilizing the latest technology and standards to advance efficient and safe production of this essential product with talent from Ohio.”

The project is contingent on the approval of state and local incentives. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, details of which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. The groundbreaking is expected to take place in 2023 and construction is expected to be completed in 2026.