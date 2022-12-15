CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family-owned restaurant, Charlotte Cafe, is closing after its landlord didn't offer a lease renewal.

Husband and wife, Jimmy and Mary Roupas, along with their kids Stephanie and Michael, have been running the restaurant for more than 40 years.

"It's been a joy ride, I mean it's been incredible," said owner Jimmy Roupas. "As it grew, we grew, and the people have been what it's all about."

Roupas says the COVID-19 pandemic followed by rising prices due to inflation have caused them to have to close their doors. Charlotte Cafe prides itself in homemade recipes, and making food from scratch using 38 fresh vegetables daily.

"This type of restaurant is becoming a thing of the past because it's so involved," said Roupas. "Think about a case of eggs, 30 dozen. I used to buy them for $28 [to] $30. Now it's $144... profit goes right down the drain."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report in September of 2022 saying 50% of small businesses say inflation is their biggest concern. Seven out of 10 small businesses have raised their prices in response to the pressures.

Roupas says they raised their prices once, but at some point you have to stop.

"It's tough, but it's been worth it. And, I'm not necessarily talking financially, but people-wise," said Roupas.