AUSTIN, Texas — Susana Almanza has been fighting for low income and communities of color in Central Texas for more than three decades.

“Personally, I have witnessed the growth of Austin and the unmanaged growth of Austin,” Almanza said. "We’re constantly being inundated with increases for different services."

Almanza is the executive director of the non-profit group Poder. The Austinite stays plenty busy, most recently expressing concern over a new Austin Energy base rate increase of $8 to $15 monthly starting next year.

No stranger to poverty growing up, Almanza used a bag of groceries to visually explain at the Austin City Council meeting how this decision will affect one in 10 households considered "low-income" by the United Way.

"They get left out of the process, they get left out of being heard as to how these increases are going to impact them personally,” Almanza said. "We have to make sure that we protect the most vulnerable population because we don’t people to go hungry or have their electricity turned off."



Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson with Austin Energy says the increase was a long-discussed compromise, and was vital to the company's stability with rising inflation and energy usage.



“As a public utility, Austin Energy doesn't have another way of making money,” Mitchell said. "We’re beholden to our customers, we’re responsible to our customers. We found that the revenues were not keeping pace with the expenses for the utility.”

With the hike set to go into effect in just weeks, the company will be expected to provide payment plans for those most affected by the increase.

"Really the question now is how do we minimize rate shock and make sure we’re acting responsibly?” Mitchell said.

Almanza says she’ll use all her power to make sure Austin Energy keeps their end of the deal.

“We need a lot of community engagement, and outreach needs to be done,” Almanza said.