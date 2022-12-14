OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Staff at the school district's transportation department use the word "massive" to describe the employee shortage, and say they're still "desperately seeking bus drivers" in Osceola County. A job fair to fill 30 openings, plus other jobs, is happening on Wednesday.

The job fairs have been a monthly event since the beginning of the school year and Wednesday’s is from 8 a.m. to noon.

“You know, positions come and go, people leave, move on with their lives , or retire," Zach Downes remarked.

"It’s always a good idea to make sure the community knows ‘Hey if you are looking for a job, there’s an open job at the local school district,'" the community relations specialist continued.

Downes says that with 30 openings for drivers, routes are doubled up or other drivers are working overtime until more staff can be hired. He says a job fair is averaging about 15 to 20 interviews per event. Being a bus driver will pay $16.50 per hour once the training is completed; that rate includes a pay raise.

There are also openings for bus attendants, mechanics, and clerks, to name a few of the various staff members the district is short.