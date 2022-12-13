CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Representatives with a plastic design and production company said they are looking for new talent.

Plastic Ingenuity, which has been around for 50 years, is based in southern Wisconsin.

“Like if you’re getting the coffee in the mornings to when you’re buying groceries in the afternoon, we touch really every almost every industry in the United States, in the world really,” Dan Kuehn, Plastic Ingenuity’s CEO and president, said.

From raw pieces of plastic to prototypes and the production, Kuehn said his family-run Cross Plains based company proud to do it all.

“We have seven manufacturing locations — five in the U.S., two in Mexico,” Kuehn said, “When we make a part, we design from the beginning of the product development to the actual production part, here.”

Jacob Mefford said he was grateful for his experience with the manufacturer. He started at Plastic Ingenuity as a college intern. Now, just a few years later, he serves as a second-shift assistant supervisor.

“Because if you just work hard and you really show that you want to learn and you want to be successful here though, they’ll give you the opportunities,” Mefford said.

Meanwhile, their Mazomanie production engineering team leader, Kyler Fager, said he was excited to come to work each day and design the impressive package-making machines and product models.

“We run into challenges and problems that are just fun for us to try and figure it out and move on to the next one,” Fager said.

As a company, Plastic Ingenuity is also working hard to ensure the plastic it uses is recyclable.

Plastic Ingenuity said it needs dozens of employees, including entry level to experienced staffers. It's prepared to offer perks.

“Since the company’s inception, we’ve had a policy of giving a discretionary bonus of 42% of the profits to the team members, that’s led to some really long tenured employees and also, I think kind of espoused a certain equity minded sentiment among employees,” Kuehn said.

Find more information on open positions, here.