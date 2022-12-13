CLEVELAND — For years, the ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland has been an artist-workspace mecca.

But the city recently announced the historic building will be renovated to turn into the new Cleveland Police Department headquarters.

A new nearby option, the Belden Building, will soon be available for painters, sculptors and other visionaries



The building, set to officially open mid-2023, is located on E. 45th St. between Superior and Payne avenues

The move is set to leave my area artists without a place to work. But a new nearby option will soon be available for painters, sculptors and other visionaries.

Stephanie Hronek and Dan Bush, owner of 78th Street Studios, are in the process of creating a new workspace for Cleveland-area artists.

Known as the Belden Building (named after the original name of the street it’s located on), Hronek and Bush are renovating a vacant industrial building on E. 45th St. between Payne and Superior avenues.

The building will feature 13 work units, 11 of which will be available for artists to rent.

“We are bringing it back to life,” said Hronek, saying the new art workspace is set to officially open mid-2023.

The space may still be under renovation, but it already has a tenant occupying one of the units. Sculptor Stephen Yusko is using the space to create his newest metal masterpieces.

“This space has so much potential,” Yusko said. “I’m really excited to be in here as sort of the anchor tenant.”

Artists interested in renting out the new workspace can send Hronek at email at this address: shronek@hotmail.com.