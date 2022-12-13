MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Jail is currently in a transitionary period.

Originally built in 1953, sheriffs have been pushing for a jail renovation since the 1990s.

The current jail renovation, which is projected to cost $166 million, would be the most expensive public works project in county history. The jail would have two fewer floors and 188 fewer beds.

Kalvin Barrett, the Dane County sheriff, said a large majority of the jail is not currently suitable for inmates. That’s especially for dealing with mental health issues.

“This was designed to do one thing, and that was to just house people, where in 2022 were focusing on rehabilitation and providing a safe and humane place to house our incarcerated population,” said Barrett.

As it stands today, the jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds. After the renovation, the jail would have six stories and 833 beds.

Barrett emphasized that the focus should not be on the size of the facility but instead on the quality of the services they offer.

Currently, due to a lack of facilities, the sheriff’s office is forced to house those struggling with mental health issues, physical disabilities and pregnant women in solitary confinement.

“Can we do better?” said Barrett. “I believe this new facility with the appropriate spacing and appropriate housing will allow us to take individuals from a solitary confinement setting to a medical area, mental health area for proper attention.”

In early August of 2022, the sheriff closed part of the jail due to staffing shortages and safety concerns. This led to 65 men and women being relocated to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.

“A lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages, has brought us to the difficult decision to place some of our jail residents in other counties. I will continue to advocate for a facility to be built in Dane County which reflects our community values,” said Sheriff Barrett in an announcement.

That jail renovation plan was signed off on in March as a compromise because the original plan calling for a seven story tower with 922 beds was $24 million over the budget.

The objectives for the Jail Consolidation Project are to:

Replace the outdated cell blocks in the City County Building to improve inmate and staff security.

Provide appropriate medical and mental health housing and program spaces.

Eliminate or greatly reduce solitary confinement.

Provide non-contact visitation at the housing units.

Provide multipurpose space to meet the spiritual needs of the inmates.

Replace the Ferris Center.

Provide a downtown location close, or adjacent to, the courthouse and bus transportation.

Reduce total number of beds.

Improve staffing and operational costs.

Minimize impact to existing operation during construction.

“The design team is working to implement as much natural light and open spaces into the project as possible and to add biophilic design elements and the use of color theory to bring nature into the building,” said Barrett.

The construction and renovation was originally planned to be finished by 2024, but Barrett said that goal is now unattainable.

“Ideally we could be breaking ground by spring, early summer and then it would take four years to get it completed,” said Barrett.

But how much funding the renovation receives is all up to the Dane County Board of Supervisors and Barrett has a message for them.

“I encourage them to continue to keep in mind that we need a safe, humane, rehabilitative and sustainable facility to house our incarcerated population,” said Barrett.