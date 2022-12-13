CINCINNATI — Neighborhood and business leaders credit Seth Walsh with playing a crucial role in revitalizing Cincinnati’s College Hill neighborhood. Now, elected officials are hoping he can guide similar efforts in other communities when he joins them on City Council next week.

On Tuesday, Walsh received a formal introduction at City Hall as the person to fill the seat Congressman-elect Greg Landsman, D-OH 1, is vacating.

Council member Reggie Harris selected Walsh from a pool of nearly 40 applicants to fill Landsman’s seat for the next year. Landsman tapped Harris to make the selection.

Harris stressed during the morning press conference — and also on Friday when the news of the selection became public — that he valued Walsh’s background in equitable community development in College Hill, a large neighborhood north of downtown.

Walsh, 31, is the chief executive officer of College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (CHCURC). Since starting the position in April 2016, his team has worked with residents, neighborhood associations, business owners and the city of Cincinnati to revitalize the Hamilton Avenue Business District.

There’s been nearly $85 million in investment in the neighborhood in the past six years, Harris said.

While Harris complimented the vision for the new commercial development in College Hill, his praise for Walsh fell mostly on the CHCURC’s ability to add affordable housing and not displacing anyone.

During his time at CHCURC, Walsh and his team helped create and preserve hundreds of new units of housing in the neighborhood, including more than 100 units of affordable housing, according to data from the organization.

“I think it stands as an example of development done right in Cincinnati,” said Walsh, who lives in Clifton. “Development too often happens in darkness and I hope we can shine a light on it together and help bring more equitable growth to (neighborhoods) in the years to come.”

Bringing life back to College Hill

One business that opened within the business district is ChoZen 4 U Boutique, a clothing store on Hamilton Avenue.

Corless Berry, who owns the shop, referred to Walsh as instrumental in finding the right location in College Hill after she won a Cincy Pop-Up grant contest in 2018.

“He wants to work with everyone. Not only in his community, but other communities as well,” Berry added, noting past collaborations the two had through Mount Airy CURE, another local development agency. “I’m going to miss him, but I think he’ll do big things in his new role.”

Erika Standifer said she pitched the idea for a balloon and gift shop to a number of landlords throughout the pandemic.

“Everyone else shut the door on me, but Seth and CHCURC gave me an opportunity to actually live my dream and see my vision come to life,” she said. “They invited me in and listened to my pitch and said, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’”

Standifer was one of several winners of CHCURC’s OurShop program, a six-month pilot program that provides free rent and store space to a handful of small businesses.

Standifer opened Set The Vibez on Nov. 26, 2021.

“College Hill has definitely grown up and glowed up over the last couple of years,” she said. “With Seth’s help, the neighborhood is now a place to go before or after work, and even throughout the weekend now.”

In order to take the City Council position, Walsh is stepping down from his role with CHCURC, he said. He noted Tuesday that the city’s legal team is aiding the nonprofit as it works through the leadership transition.

College Hill resident David Borreson called Walsh’s exit an enormous loss for the neighborhood, but a win for Cincinnati.

Borreson labeled Walsh a “connector” — someone who always seems to know the right person to reach out to or the approach to take to solve a problem. Walsh credits the time he spent working as an intern for City Council members Chris Seelbach and Pamula Thomas in 2012-13 with teaching the ins and outs of the system.

After graduating with a degree in political science from Xavier University, Walsh went into the community development field. He was executive director of Sedamsville Community Development Corporation (CDC) from March 2014 until December 2017 and during that time also served as assistant director of the Community Development Corporations Association of Greater Cincinnati from January 2014 until April 2016.

“He just knows how to get things done,” said Borreson, president of College Hill Forum, the neighborhood’s community council.

“We’re sad to see Seth go because his leadership has been amazing for College Hill. But we are a neighborhood that is a part of a city, and we’re happy to see Seth can use his skill set to expand to a larger scale,” he added. “I think Seth’s move to City Hall is going to be a net good for the city of Cincinnati and for College Hill.”

Developing a pathway of equitable growth in the city

Walsh described the work in College Hill as a roadmap that he hopes to bring to City Council in the months ahead.

Philip Denning, executive vice president at The Port, believes Walsh brings a “community development practitioner’s perspective” to the most important policy body in the city. Denning has the unique experience of also having served as the city’s director of Community and Economic Development.

“Capable, strategic leadership and respect for diverse viewpoints are one of the common threads among neighborhoods and jurisdictions in (Hamilton County) that have successfully charted a new course for growth,” he added. “Under Seth’s leadership, College Hill has done that while maintaining the integrity and character of the neighborhood, and it will continue to blossom as more new projects break ground.”

Walsh received his introduction Tuesday from City Council member Victoria Parks, who grew up in College Hill on West North Bend Road. Parks discussed spending time growing up walking up and down Hamilton Avenue to places like the now-shuttered Hollywood Theatre. One of CHCURC’s current projects is looking for a commercial tenant to breathe new life into those 8,000 square feet of historic space.

Parks called the recent revitalization efforts “just incredible.”

“It would not have happened but for Seth Walsh’s leadership,” she added. “I’ve seen him come in and truly make a difference in this neighborhood. What’s important to me is the revitalization without displacement, and that is everything. College Hill is the envy of the city.”

When Walsh assumes office Dec. 19, he said he plans to “hit the ground running.” His goals for this year in office are simple, he said. He wants to use his background to continue the work this City Council has stated it wants to address, most notably affordable housing.

“My role is to enhance the work they’re doing on those fronts,” he said.

Walsh will have about a year in office to make a case to voters before he’s on the ballot. He said his plan is to run for City Council next election.

“I aim to show voters I can get results,” he said.

Regardless of what happens in November, Rachel Hastings — executive director of Price Hill Will — believes having a former CDC director on City Council will improve the city administration’s understanding of how its policies and programs are perceived at the ground level.

“And perhaps unintended consequences thereof,” she said.

Price Hill Will is the CDC representing East Price Hill, Lower Price Hill and West Price Hill on the west side of Cincinnati. Hastings knows Walsh personally, but has never worked with him on a project. With that said, she’s happy to have a Council member who understands how to leverage city funds with private investment on real estate deals.

“I hope that Seth’s understanding of how long it takes for quality projects to come to fruition will help the city see the long game,” Hastings added.