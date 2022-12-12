MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby.

In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town.

Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director for the Mt. Horeb Chamber of Commerce. Lacasse-Ford, who took over the role a year ago, is making events a major focus in the community.

Throughout December, the town is hosting Festive Friday Eves, where businesses stay open late to attract an after-work crowd.

It’s a chance to attract new visitors to town and make them feel welcome.

“You come, you belong here even though you just arrived, that is what we go for,” said Lacasse-Ford.

Encouraging visitors to come to multiple businesses while in town is key.

Lynn McFee owns McFee on Main, a women’s clothing store and boutique. McFee said when shoppers come to her store, she likes to act as a bit of a concierge, letting them know other things they can do while in town.

“We work together so the customer can come together and enjoy our community, as well as enjoy our restaurants that are here. It is very important that we as a community band together with restaurants and retailers so we maximize this time of the year,” said McFee.

While holiday events have been successful this year, Lacasse-Ford said that as many businesses struggle with staffing, it has created added strain for some as they work to find employees able to staff shifts that are outside of normal hours. ​