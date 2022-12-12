TAMPA, Fla. — Officials at Port Tampa Bay are celebrating a record for cruise activity as 28,000 passengers travel on their ships this week alone.

Two ships set sail on Monday alone.

Port Tampa Bay officials say they expect to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars this week as visitors pour money into local hotels, shops and area attractions.

"This is really a hub of resiliency," said Matthew Thompson, the port's director of cruise operations.

Thompson said Port Tampa Bay has come back bigger and better after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cruise lines into a hiatus for a year and a half.

"This is a big boom for the local Tampa area, just getting cruise ships back on line after the pandemic," he said.

Data show that only 20% of the Port's revenue actually comes from cruising.

Other revenue streams include fuel, lumber and cargo — areas of business that the port was able to maintain throughout the pandemic.

With the travel industry still improving, passengers are setting sail at record numbers this week — on average, each ship at the port embarks and disembarks around 4,000 people per day.

This year 1.2 million passengers traveled through the port, producing an economic impact of nearly $628 million for the Tampa Bay region.

"The ship itself has a crew of 900-1,000 to deliver those services to the passengers," Thompson said. "Various things like food, water and fuel, they all have to be loaded on. Those stores loaded here are all from local businesses."

Nearby businesses like the Bamboozle restaurant are seeing the economic surge with foot traffic coming from the port.

"I've had some people come from England, Germany," said cashier Reiss Piazza. "Especially when the cruise ships are in town, we'll be busy from 1-3 p.m., every seat full, while handling takeout. It can get really crazy."

Even with that kind of rush, restaurant employees say they are more than prepared for the upcoming cruise season.

