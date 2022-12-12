MT. HOREB, Wis. — Purchasing holiday gifts online continues to grow in popularity.

According to research firm Deloitte’s Holiday Retail Survey 2022, the average shopper is expected to do about 63% of their holiday shopping online this year.

Often, there is a strong focus on shopping local at brick and mortar stores. However, that message is not always extended to online retailers.

Some companies across Wisconsin are now working to encourage people to shop locally online.

Sarah Botham founded WiscoBoxes, a Mt. Horeb-based company that sells Wisconsin-made products in the form of gift boxes. Founded seven years ago, Botham said the company has grown the most in recent years.

“The last three years, we have grown exponentially. We built an addition to the building,” said Botham. “If I took you downstairs into our warehouse, you would understand we have outgrown our addition that is a year old.”

Botham said that by selling Wisconsin-made products, not only does her own business benefit when people shop online but so do the businesses of her vendors.

WiscoBoxes sells exclusively on their own website, rather than on sites like Amazon.

And in an era where many people think to do most of their shopping on Amazon, strategic marketing is important to attracting people to their website.

“We do our best to promote on radio, magazines, newspaper, and online because online is where we draw our customers,” said Botham

To learn more about WiscoBoxes, you can visit their website.