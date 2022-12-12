SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The second Monday of December, or Green Monday, is considered one of the busiest online shopping days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Just like those days, retailers are pulling out all the deals. The difference on Green Monday is it's crunch time with not much time left before Christmas.

Behind the deals on Amazon, there are thousands of workers trying to get those packages to you before Christmas.

“I may not be the real Santa, but, you know, nobody can replace real Santas,” said Amazon Delivery Driver A.J. Gregory as he filled his car with packages.

Gregory is one of more than 45,000 Amazon workers in Ohio trying to fill those last-minute online shopping orders.

As soon as you hit the buy button on Amazon, the same day Amazon fulfillment center in Springdale has to get it to you within hours.

“Inside of this facility, we process over tens of thousands of items every day, up to 100,000 items per week," said Amazon Spokesperson Andre Woodson. "We'll continue to see that demand increase for same-day delivery."

Woodson said the key to getting the packages out quickly is its robots.

“The robotic technology plays a critical piece to keeping our employees safe," said Woodson. "Behind us is a lot of autonomous robotic technology that uses 2D barcodes on the floor to navigate,” said Woodson.

The robots filled with products take them to Amazon workers who scan them in, package them, label them, and get them out of the door.

That way, even if you are a last-minute shopper, Amazon is promising packages by Christmas.

“Trying to deliver as much smiles as possible this holiday season,” said Gregory.

Woodson said its same-day fulfillment centers will be up and running on Christmas day and deliveries will go through Christmas Eve for all of those last-minute online shoppers.