CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After baking for two years, a cake decorator in Charlotte is taking her craft to a national stage.

Owner of The Cake Florist, Sevn Strickland, will be on the new season of "Baking It" with her girlfriend Kandyy Pittman as her assistant.

What You Need To Know A Charlotte couple will be on the new season of "Baking It" for the chance to win $50,000



Baking item sales went up 25% from 2020 to 2021



Sevn Strickland started baking as a hobby in 2020 and now it's her full-time job

The show, airing Dec. 12 on Peacock, will give bakers from across the country the chance to win $50,000.

"I couldn't believe it," Strickland said.

She said she got a direct message to be on the show, applied, and was selected to go to L.A. It was her first time being on a plane.

"Being on the show has opened my eyes to different aspects of baking," Strickland said. "They taught me some things about baking and how to keep your cakes extra moist, and how to always add some spice to your cake."

Strickland made her first batch of cupcakes in 2020.

"The house was smelling real fresh, and I started decorating," Strickland said. "Of course, I wasn't great at the time, but I realized that I really liked it. I had music going in the background, and I was like this is a vibe."

She says it is therapeutic. Strickland was a make-up artist and says when the pandemic hit and she couldn't do her work, she became depressed. Baking helped.

Mintel, a consumer tracking company, says baking item sales went up 25% from 2020 to 2021.

Strickland is one of the people who didn't stop, and now it is her full-time job.

"I get to express my creativity and just make things really pretty," Strickland said. "When it comes to makeup, you are enhancing a blank canvas and that's what I feel like cupcakes are. You are just enhancing what's already there, making it extra cute and giving it some razzle dazzle and all in between."