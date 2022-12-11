ORLANDO, Fla. — Jet fuel is en route to the Orlando International Airport after airport officials confirmed last night that its fuel reserves were lower than they would like.

They blamed weather in the Louisiana Gulf coast region for ships being unable to leave the port until yesterday.

Ops Update: Weather issues along the Gulf Coast had prevented reserve supply delivery of jet fuel at MCO. The weather has lifted and ships have departed. If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place. Thank you for your patience. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 11, 2022

Hi, Kat. You're welcome to reach out to your airline in regards to your specific flight, but disruptions are minimal at this time, with some airlines adding a refuel stop along the way if needed. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 11, 2022

Last night, airport officials said they asked airlines to make sure they have additional fuel on incoming flights to minimize how much fuel the airport has to give airlines for outgoing flights.

Airport officials did not give a timeline for when the fuel will arrive.

In a statement to Spectrum News 13, airport officials said, "The airport is not out of fuel, but reserves are less than what the airport usually has on hand. The fuel supply issue is being monitored and contingency plans are in place to lessen any impact on operations."

They did say some airlines are adding a refuel stop along the way.