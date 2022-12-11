Saturday marks one month since Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The storm damaged communities along the Atlantic Coast.

What You Need To Know Businesses along the Atlantic coast are working to rebuild after Nicole



There was a lot of damage to local businesses



Beach access points are still closed, which is hurting local businesses as well

As recovery efforts continue, many residents and local businesses still feel the effects left behind by the storms that hit central Florida this year.

“We had merchandise on the floor of every aisle,” described Cheryl Cosentino.

Cosentino has worked at Mike’s Beach Shop for almost a year. As a sales clerk, she gets to interact with all the tourists and customers who visit the area. It’s the perfect post-retirement job that helps her keep busy and have fun.

“I had to find something to do,” Cosentino smirked.

Most recently, what’s kept her on her toes hasn’t been unboxing new merchandise. Instead, two hurricanes hit within weeks of each other, changing up the regular routines.

“Mainly because the front window and the double doors got blown in with glass,” Cosentino explained.

Hurricane Ian gave the gift shop significant problems they’re still working to solve. Along with the broken windows, the storm damaged ceiling tiles as well. Doors opened on November 1 once they finished removing debris, but it only took a few days until Nicole would create more issues.

“We’re hoping they put a lot of effort into getting the beach restored because that’s what brings our customers in,” said Cosentino.

Problems with Nicole were felt across the street from the business. Dunlawton beach ramp has been closed for the last month. Its next-door neighbor and hotel, Pirates Cove, was condemned and is still deemed unsafe.

“From the business perspective you’re looking at, this is where a lot of our customers come from; they come off that ramp from the beach,” pointed Cosentino.

She says it’s tough seeing all the damage leftover in the county, but she’s grateful Mike’s Beach shop is still strong after a rocky hurricane season. While final repairs continue at the business, the gift shop has its doors open for business.