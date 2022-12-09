LOS ANGELES — “Clyde’s” isn’t just about a sandwich, but the convenient comfort food takes center stage. Lynn Nottage’s play is set in a sandwich shop and the characters have a tendency to wax poetic about the wonderful combinations you can put between two slices of bread.

Chef Notasha Butler, who goes by Chef T, knows those combinations well. She makes all the sandwiches featured and consumed on stage during the show. For her, a sandwich is much more than the sum of its parts.

“The layers on sandwiches also represent layers of your family, represents layers of friendship," she said, "and most people don't even think about that kind of stuff. But there's a lot of layers to us.”

Like the title character in "Clyde’s," now that Chef T has opened her first solo commercial kitchen on Slauson Avenue, she hopes to offer formerly incarcerated individuals an opportunity to get a fresh start.

“I do plan on hiring incarcerated people," she explained. "You know, when they get out of jail, they have nowhere to work. It's really hard for them to get employed.”

"Clyde’s" runs at the Mark Taper Forum through Dec. 18.