MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida.

However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop.

According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.

Over the past 30 years citrus growers have faced challenges that have put many out of business. Hurricane damage, various citrus diseases, citrus canker most notably and even NAFTA (North American Free Trade Association).

Despite it all, Mixon Farms in Bradenton has survived. But now, the farm’s store will be scaling back and it may be in jeopardy.

Still, owner Janet Mixon says the calls are coming in from all over: Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York.

"We get calls because they want the fruit," Mixon said.

But providing that fruit is more expensive today. A lot more.

Hurricane Ian wiped out 35 percent of Mixon's orange crop this year. That, on top of operating costs and competition from Mexican growers that don't have to play by the same business rules, has taken a toll.

"We're sad to say this will probably be our last season for our store,” she said. “But we will be able to do some shipping after this."

The Mixons have fought the changing times for years, adding events and attractions to the property, growing bamboo and even making its own wine.

None of it has been quite enough to save the store business with roots extending back decades in Bradenton.

"(Mixon) grandparents used to squeeze the oranges themselves,” she said. “That's how they got the juice before, is they would hand squeeze, you know it's not like that now."

Mixon Farms is one of only around 17 small citrus growers left across the state. There was once as many as 300.