LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Good news for job seekers — the job market is strong in our state, according to the North Carolia Economic Forecast report.

What You Need To Know UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business released the quarterly North Carolina Economic Forecast this week





Professor John Connaughton says the labor market is strong and inflation will continue into 2023





Most of the state's business sectors will have employment increases in 2023, the top two being information and other services, according to the report

State employment is expected to reach almost 5 million by December 2023, a 1.5% increase over December 2022, and the state is projected to add 72,800 net jobs in 2023.

Tony Simpson, manager at the N.C. Works Lincolnton office, has worked in career development for over 20 years.

"I got into this career to help others, to help people see their full potential," Simpson said.

Simpson says over the last two decades, the jobs in Lincoln County shifted from textiles to manufacturing.

At N.C. Works, employers look to them for qualified applicants.

"We're focused on trying to match those employers that are looking for good candidates," Simpson said.

He says he understands the economic report is predicting more jobs in North Carolina because he has seen the growth in business in his community.

"There are a lot of new businesses downtown, more shops, more stores, more restaurants, and that is really good for North Carolina," Simpson said.

According to the report, a majority of the state's business sectors will have employment increases in 2023.

"North Carolina’s unemployment rate, which started 2022 at 3.9%, should close the year at 3.6%," the report states.

But Connaughton also expects the jobless rate to increase next year to 3.9%.