After ten months of imprisonment in Russia on drug charges, Brittney Griner is finally on her way home to the United States.

Officials announced Thursday that the WNBA star was released in an extraordinary prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

"She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said at the White House Thursday morning, joined by Griner's wife Cherelle and other administration officials.

“Today is just a happy day for me and my family," Cherelle Griner said. "Today my family is whole."

Griner's other family – her fellow WNBA athletes – shared in celebration on Thursday morning, taking to social media to express joy and gratitude about the news.

"Over 270 days filled with uncertainty and impatience, but hype it was worked out," wrote Brianna Turner, Griner's teammate on the Phoenix Mercury.

"When I tell you nothing could kill my vibe today! My sis is coming home," wrote former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones. "BG is FREE."

"BG" wrote 2x WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. "God is so good"

"BG!!!! YOU DID IT!!" wrote Phoenix Mercury player Kaela Davis. "You freaking did it man. Endured what no person could possibly imagine. You’re coming HOME!!! Best thing ever to wake up to. Love you BG."

"BG is free!!" Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally wrote. "This day couldn’t have started better, and I’m so glad this happened before the holidays."

"The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!!" wrote Los Angeles Sparks star and ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike. "So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!!"

"YALLLLL WOKE UP TO BG ON HER WAY HOME!!!!!!!" wrote WNBA champion Lexie Brown. "THANK YOU GOD!!!"

"BRITTNEY WE LOVE YOU!!!" wrote Los Angeles Sparks player Amanda Zahui B. "We have been waiting on your homecoming and it’s finally happening!!"

"I cannot stop crying," the former Minnesota Gophers star Zahui B. wrote in a follow-up post.

"ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!!" wrote New York Liberty star and Olympic gold medalist Stefanie Dolson. "She’s finally COMING HOME!!!!"

"God is SO GOOD!!" wrote WNBA champion Dana Evans, a sentiment shared by many players league-wide.

"OMGGGG THANK YOU GOD," said New York Liberty star Deauzya "DiDi" Richards.

"Thank God!!" added the Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones.

"God is so good!!! BG!!!" wrote Asia Durr of the Atlanta DREAM.

"To GOD be the glory," wrote WNBA legend Swin Cash.

"Tears of Joy," Cash, who now works as VP of basketball operations and team development for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, added in a subsequent post.

"BG!!! I am literally tearing up right now!!! Faith man!!!! Thank God!!! My heart just dropped!!! Thank you to everyone that pushed FREE BG," wrote WNBA all-star Erica Wheeler. "Today feels like a holiday! HAPPY BG DAY!

"Have freakin chills that BG got released!" Danielle Robinson of the Indiana Fever wrote. "God is so good! We love you!"

"SHE’S COMING HOME!!!!!" Robinson added. "Thank you Lord!"

"Can't even express the joy I feel that BG is on her way home!" wrote former WNBA player Monique Currie. "Many thanks to all who thought of her, prayed for her, tweeted about Britt, anything!"