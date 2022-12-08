AUSTIN, Texas — Reports on Wednesday indicate that Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has pulled in longtime executive of the company in China, Tom Zhu, to help manage the Austin-based Texas Gigafactory. Among those reporting the development is Bloomberg.

Zhu has been with Telsa since 2014 and is the president of Tesla’s Asia Pacific operations.

Bloomberg stated, citing people close to the subject, that Zhu's in Austin this week and has some of his engineering team from China in tow to aid in boosting Giga Texas' productivity and supervising the development.

Giga Texas has only been open since this year in April. Its main function is to make the Model Y, and Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck.

Bloomberg explained that it’s unclear if Zhu will continue his presidential duties for Tesla in China. It’s even up in the air as to how long he sticks around in Austin.