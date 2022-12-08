Electric vehicle sales are on the rise and it’s a trend experts say is here to stay. Battery powered cars are making their way into the mainstream.

What You Need To Know Electric vehicle sales are on the rise



Decreasing battery costs are a factor



Rising gas prices are also a reson for the rise

According to new numbers from Cox Automotive, electric vehicle sales were up 70 percent this year, with a record 200,000 electric vehicles sold in the third quarter alone. That’s easily outpacing the rest of the automotive market.

Scott Case is the CEO of Recurrent, a research company specializing in the battery efficiency in used electric vehicles. He said the buying trend marks electric vehicles finally entering the mainstream.

“I think that this Thanksgiving marks the first time where at every Thanksgiving table there was somebody that just got an EV,” Case said. “So that became a topic of conversation and it moves it more towards normal.”

Case sites decreasing battery costs, increasing gas prices and more selection of electric vehicles for the boom.

David Davis of New Port Richey said those were all factors in his decision to go electric.

“I drive from New Port Richey to St. Pete. 35 miles each way, 70 miles round trip. That’s 20-25 thousand miles,” said Davis. “I was spending almost 3 thousand dollars a year for gas.”

Davis said he already made other lifestyle adjustments to deal with rising prices, including rooftop solar panels. A battery powered car was next on his list and a car accident earlier in the year got him shopping.

“I knew that I would be electric at some point. I’ve been following technology,” Davis said. “And when I had my accident, it was just the right time.”

Now Davis said he is a loyal electric vehicle customer who will never go back.

Experts predict over 50% of automotive sales will be electric vehicles by 2030.