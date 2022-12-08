Inflation is causing some to go on fewer dates and get more creative while making connections.

TikTok influencer and dating coach Tiffany Baira says it isn’t cheap being single.

What You Need To Know Alcoholic beverages outside the home are up 7% from October 2021 to October 2022 and food at restaurants is up 5.4% from year over year



According to Lending Tree, one in three Americans have declined a date because of money



Dating apps are not reporting a downturn in business

“Things are very expensive. And I think the biggest thing is to not try to pretend to have more money than you have or be something that you’re not,” Baira said.

That means singles should take into account the cost of a date.

Alcoholic beverages outside the home are up 7% from October 2021 to October 2022 and food at restaurants is up 5.4% year over year.

Baira said to use resources the city has to offer like parks, and because it’s cold, museums which offer pay as you wish days.

According to Lending Tree, one in three Americans have declined a date because of money. Its survey found the average cost of a first date in the country is $77. Here in the city of course, expect to pay more.

“Always make sure you have means to cover your own date. And if someone doesn’t behave in the way you want, you don’t have to see them again, but there’s nothing worse than your date expecting you to go halves and you don’t have the money,” Baira said.

It’s also possible people are looking to avoid formal dates entirely, and keep the courting virtual for as long as possible.

Dating apps are not reporting a downturn in business.

Match Group which owns Tinder and Hinge reports a 2% increase in paid subscribers across brands. Tinder alone saw a 7% increase.​