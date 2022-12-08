TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State.

With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs and 200 transportation and distribution jobs to be created. The state of Texas’ projected revenue that would generate at the Wilbarger County facility is approximately $500 million.

“With the announcement of this groundbreaking facility by Air Products and AES, the State of Texas will extend its leadership in U.S. energy production and help meet our country’s energy needs for decades to come,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “This project will not only bring hundreds of jobs and millions in revenue to the Lone Star State, but will also expand our state’s robust energy sector and further solidify Texas as a global powerhouse in this critical industry. I thank Air Products and AES for choosing Texas, and I look forward to working alongside the two companies and local leaders as we keep Texas a global energy leader.”

Air Products and The AES Corporation’s (AES) will put up roughly $4 million to build, own and operate as the investment will be shared equally between the two. “The power to operate this hydrogen project will entail over 1 gigawatt of renewable energy and electrolyzer capacity capable of producing more than 200 metric tons per day (MT/D) of green hydrogen,” according to a news release.

Mostly, the green hydrogen facility will serve mobility and other industrial markets. Given Texas’ shaky standing with its statewide energy infrastructure, this project could do wonders for the state’s portfolio. One thing’s for certain, it’ll position Texas as the country’s leader in green hydrogen, simultaneously, lessening emissions.

“We are very pleased to extend our hydrogen leadership and our extensive operations in Texas and announce this exciting joint venture with AES for a new green hydrogen production facility, which will be competitive on a global scale while bringing significant tax, job and energy security benefits to Texas,” said Air Products Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi. “This new facility will be, by far, the largest, fully integrated green hydrogen production facility in the country, using wind and sun energy to produce clean hydrogen for U.S. customers. We are very appreciative of the support of Governor Abbott and state and local officials in the development of this project.”

“This project will capitalize on AES’ strength in energy innovation and Texas’ abundant renewables resources to extend Texas’ leadership position in the energy sector,” said AES President and CEO Andrés Gluski. “We are very pleased to be partnering with Governor Abbott, the State of Texas, and the communities, officials and citizens of Wilbarger County to bring this important project to fruition. We are also pleased to be working alongside Air Products, the world leader in hydrogen production, for this first of its kind mega-scale green hydrogen facility in the U.S.”