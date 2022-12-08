Unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise, according to a new study by the American Automobile Association Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Those behaviors include things like speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired due to cannabis or alcohol.

The increase from 2020 to 2021 comes after three years of steady declines in dangerous driving behaviors.

One of the most startling increases was among those who admitted to driving after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit — an increase of just under 24%.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing,” said Nick Jarmusz, AAA’s public affairs director, in a press release. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life altering.”

Traffic fatalities are also up since the pandemic, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimating an increase of 10.5% from 2020 to 2021 — that would be the highest number since 2005. In 2021, NHTSA estimates over 40,000 people died in crashes.

Much of the increasing unsafe driving behaviors account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities, according to NHTSA.

That’s part of why the increase is so alarming.

“Traffic patterns have largely normalized since the start of the pandemic, yet traffic fatalities are at their highest level in nearly two decades,” Jarmusz continued. “We can reverse this trend if drivers slow down, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

Despite the increase in risky behaviors, most drivers in the study — 92% — thought texting and emailing while driving were very dangerous. Yet, a quarter — 26% — reported having sent a text/email while driving.

This trend carried over to most other dangerous behaviors.

Half of drivers perceived driving 15mph over the speed limit on a freeway to be dangerous, but that behavior has increased 12% from 2020 to 2021. In the past 30 days leading up to the survey, over 50% had also indicated they’d engaged in the behavior.

Majority of drivers — 95% — also perceived drowsy driving to be dangerous. However, 19% reported having engaged in the behavior over the past 30 days. Drowsy driving has also increased by nearly 9% between 2020 and 2021.

Driving through red lights has also increased between those years, going up by over 10%.

With the rise of dangerous driving, AAA said there are several things you may want to consider.

Making sure you’re protected with adequate insurance is key to making sure you’re not stuck paying big bills out of pocket. You can further understand your coverage through AAA’s free Triple Check.

Another way to stay safe on the road is to simply be more mindful of your own driving habits.

AAA also said you should make sure you’re prepared for a crash and know what to do when it occurs. Part of that includes keeping an emergency kit with first-aid and roadside visibility items, such as road flares, in your car. You should also keep a copy of your insurance in the car.

When you first get in a crash, AAA said you should check for injuries, call 911 and remain at the scene. If there are no injuries and you can drive your vehicle, try to move it away from moving traffic and turn on hazards.

But if that’s not possible, turn on your hazards, and get away from moving traffic.

Make sure you also exchange information with everyone, take photos and notify your insurance company.