FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Autumn Mcallister finds her peace in baking.

“Just focusing and also finding relaxation in what I’m doing," Mcallister said.

Mcallister doesn’t just do any kind of baking. She is one of most diligent dog treat makers you will see.

It's the repetition that is her favorite part.

“Repetition can help because it builds on naturally on the skill," Mcallister said. "It’s focused more on the skill.”

Things like repetition and detail are important to Mcallister because she is on the autism spectrum.

When the autism society was helping to place her in a job just a few years ago, the start up Paws Anatomy was a perfect fit.

“My bosses treat me like family. They are really, really kind and they treat me like I was one of their own," Mcallister said. "Like I was their own child, and I’m really thankful for it.”

When owner Todd Sackewitz opened his business with his wife in 2018, he wanted to employ people who were passionate about what they do.

A proud volunteer and supporter within the autism community, he believed it was time to give more opportunities to those who can sometimes be overlooked.

“So why not give them the opportunity, especially in the current employment market," Sackewitz said. "There can be those who don’t live up to their potential, so I think it’s a great time for those on the spectrum who like to do repetitious things to showcase their talents and show they’re a worthwhile part of the workforce.”

While Sackewitz has made strides within the community, offering employment opportunities, internships and holding mock interviews, he says the state of North Carolina as a whole still has work to do.

According to Governor Cooper's office in a press release from April of this year – it reads in part “…only 23% of autistic adults with average or above-average intellectual abilities have a paid job in the community.”

Sackewitz says there are great employees, just like Autumn, waiting for their opportunity.

“So I think as long as you find what they enjoy to do. Just like anybody who goes to work, they want to enjoy, they want to have job satisfaction," Sackewitz said. "You find what they enjoy, it’s going to match no matter what.”

For Mcallister, he knows she is someone that others with autism can look to as a role model.

She says autism doesn’t define her, but makes her the hardworking and diligent person you see every day.

“Actually being honest, growing up, I never liked who I was growing up," Mcallister said. "But you know, I was put on this earth just like everybody else, so it’s possible. I am blessed to have this job.”