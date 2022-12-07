While plans for the largest memory chip plant in America are in their infancy, one of the first steps is opening up the space.
Onondaga County Industrial Development is officially adopting plans for clearing White Pine Commerce Park for the coming Micron facility.
It's authorizing Ramboll engineers to start securing bids to demolish the vacant buildings on the 1,200 acre area.
Engineers are permitted to move forward in securing subcontracts.
Also, this resolution allows OCIDA's executive director and the Clay Fire Department to discuss controlled burns of some of the vacant properties for fire training.
Micron also announced another chip camp. This one will include 200 to 300 North Syracuse students learning about semiconducter creation through STEM. It's currently planned for June 27-29 for students in 7th, 8th and 9th grade.
Liverpool Central School District recently announced a similar Micron camp.